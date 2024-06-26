Azerbaijani athletes won the first medal at the VIII Asian Games

26 June 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

On June 26-27, sambo competitions are held within the VIII International Sports Games "Children of Asia" held in Yakutia, Sakha Republic of the Russian Federation.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan is represented by our Sambo athletes Yusif Huseynov (49 kg), Ibrahim Talibov (53 kg), Raul Khalilov (64 kg) and Sajjad Jabarli (79 kg).

On June 26, Ibrahim Talibov, who competed in the 53 kg weight class, defeated his Kazakh opponent Ontalap Sagindig in the quarter-final stage. In the semi-finals, our athlete lost to local Sambo player Ivan Lapushkina. He won the bronze medal by defeating another local athlete Viktor Valov in the fight for the bronze medal.

Rauf Khalilov, who participated in the fight at the same stage, lost to Rasim Bazarbay, who represented Kazakhstan, in the first match. He defeated Kyrgyz Arsen Shamshibekov in the consolation race and continued his fight for the bronze medal. In the end, our representative lost to Davlatjon Kazymov from Uzbekistan and finished the tournament without a prize.

It should be noted that on June 27, our athletes will compete in the 49 and 79-kilogram weight classes.

