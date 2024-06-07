Ali Valiyev reaches finals of Citi Para Swimming World Series

7 June 2024 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani paraswimmer Ali Valiyev has reached the finals of the Citi Para Swimming World Series in France, Azernews reports.

The paraswimmer qualified for the decisive stage in the 100-meter freestyle swimming competition. With this result, he renewed his personal record (1.02.56).

The national team includes Raman Saley, Vali Israfilov and Ali Valiyev.

The Citi Para Swimming World Series in Limoges will last until June 9.

Note that the Azerbaijani paralympians won 14 gold medals and 19 medals overall at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, beating their previous best of 4 golds and 12 medals in London 2012 and overall medal of 9 gold.

Roman Saleh, Vugar Shirinli, Sevda Valieva, Khanum Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, Shahana Hajiyeva, Hamid Heydari, Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Karimova, Vali Israfilov, Lamia Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Lamiya Valiyeva won silver, while bronze medals came from Parvin Mammadov, Namig Abasli, Ilham Zakiyev and Said Najafzade.

