National judokas claim six medals at Lignano Junior European Cup

Azerbaijani judokas have claimed six medals at Lignano Junior European Cup 2024 held in Italy.

Nizami Ibrahimov ( 60kg) and Ajdar Baghirov (100kg) won gold medals for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Suleyman Shukurov clinched a silver medal, while Mahammad Musayev, Nihad Shikhalizade, and Ramazan Ahmadov grabbed bronze medals of the tournament.

Azerbaijan finished fourth in the overall medal table of the competition.

Lignano Junior European Cup 2024 gathered 464 judokas from 29 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gave fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz