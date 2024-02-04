Neftchi FC, Sumgayit to meet in Azerbaijan Premier Football League

4 February 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Two more matches of the XXI round will be held today in the Azerbaijan Premier Football League.

Azernews informs, referring to Report that first "Sumgait" will host "Neftchi".

The match at Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade will start at 15:00 Baku time. This will be the first match in the arena after the reconstruction. "Whites and Blacks" are in second place with 32 points, "representative of the city of youth" is in third place with 31 points.

"Zira" will be the guest of "Gabala" in the second game of the day. The meeting will start at 17:30. "Red and Black" is the last-10th with 14 points, the capital club is 4th with 30 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXI round

15:00. "Sumgait" - "Neftchi"

Judges: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Vugar Hasanli.

Judge-inspector: Barish Simsek.

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev.

Sumgayit city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade

17:30. "Gabala" - "Zira"

Judges: Rashad Ahmadov, Shirmamed Mamedov, Asiman Azizli, Nijat Ismayilli.

Judge-inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov.

AFFA representative: Bahram Gurbanov.

Gabala city stadium

It should be noted that the tour will be concluded on February 5 with the match between "Kapaz" and "Araz-Nakhchivan". Yesterday, "Qarabağ" defeated "Sabail" - 2:1. The winner of the match "Sabah" - "Turan Tovuz" has not been determined - 1:1.