Renown chess player visits Azerbaijan Chess Federation [PHOTOS]

Winner of the Chess World Cup 2023, Boris Gelfand, has arrived in Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The chess player met the President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, Azernews reports.

According to the agreement reached with the Israeli chess player, he will regularly share his rich experience with Azerbaijani chess players.

During his stay in Azerbaijan, Boris Gelfand will work with well-known chess players Govhar Beidullayeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Muhammad Muradli, Aydin Suleymanli, Khazar Babazade, Abdulla Gadimbeyli, Vugar Asadli, and many others.

A six-time World Championship candidate, Boris Gelfand won the Chess World Cup 2009 and the 2011 Candidates Tournament, making him a challenger for the World Chess Championship 2012.

In 2013, Gelfand won the Tal Memorial, beating Alexander Morozevich, Fabiano Caruana, and Hikaru Nakamura, scoring 6/9, half a point ahead of Magnus Carlsen. He gained 18 rating points and achieved his all-time highest Elo rating till that time, 2773

