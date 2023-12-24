Azerbaijani women`s basketball team qualifies for tournament Paris 2024

24 December 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan women`s basketball team will test strength at the 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament for Paris 2024, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, China, on April 17-18, 2024, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan are pitted against Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Mongolia, Egypt and Chile.

Following the UOQT 1, the UOQT 2 will be staged in Japan, and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament 3 will take place in Debrecen, Hungary on May 23-26. Winners in Japan and the top three teams per gender in Hungary will book berths in Paris 2024.

Paris 2024 will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the Olympic 3x3 basketball event scheduled from July 30 to August 5, 2024, at the iconic Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz