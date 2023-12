9 December 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani jockey Aydin Alibayov achieved notable success at the Maxima Masters Cup Eurasia in Moscow, Russia, securing two medals, one of which is gold, Azernews reports.

Alibayov bagged a gold and a silver medals in the “Intermediate 1" and "Prix Saint George" categories, respectively.

