Azerbaijan Swimming Cup kicks off [PHOTOS]

17 November 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Swimming Cup has started at the Baku Aquatic Sports Palace.

Around 120 swimmers are taking part in the competition, Azernews reports.

A parade of athletes took place at the opening ceremony of the tournament.

The event was attended by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (AFF), Fakhri Hasanov, his deputy, Tamerlan Abdullazade and the executive director of the ASF, Kamran Huseynov.

Tamerlan Abdullazadeh said that the main goal of organizing competitions is to identify talented swimmers, develop them, and attract them to the national team.

"We have organised many tournaments in water polo, artistic swimming, and freestyle swimming. Unlike other competitions, this time the swimmers who show high results will be awarded a cup as well as diplomas and medals," he said.

The Swimming Cup program includes individual all-around competitions, where participants compete at different distances.

The four-day tournament, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, will last until November 19.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz