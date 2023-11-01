National judokas to compete at European Championships in France

1 November 2023 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at the European Championships Individuals 2023.

The championships will take place on November 3-5 in Montpellier, France, Azernews reports.

The championships will bring together 389 fighters from 46 countries.

The national team consists of 11 judo fighters, including nine male and two female judokas.

The European Championships Individuals 2023 will be held as part of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period.

The 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris-2024) will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

