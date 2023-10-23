National gymnasts claim medals at European Championships [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts have captured three more gold medals at the 31st European Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Varna, Bulgaria.

The women's gymnastics group composed of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Zahra Rashidova and Anahita Bashiri as well as the mixed pair consisting of Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seyidlili rose to the highest step of the podium in balance exercises, Azernews reports.

The men's gymnastics pair consisting of Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev showed the best results in tempo exercises.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnastics team at the continental championship has reached 9. Previously, the team won 4 gold and 2 silver awards.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

