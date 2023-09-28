National para taekwondo team wins five medals in Mexico

28 September 2023 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani para taekwondo fighters have captured a clutch of five medals in Mexico.

The national team grabbed two gold and one bronze medals in the Veracruz 2023 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

The para taekwondo fighters also claimed gold and bronze medals in the 2023 World Para Taekwondo Championships respectively,

Azerbaijan ranked 3rd in the overall medal table of the championships.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting.

In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

