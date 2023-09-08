Nakhchivan to host Int'l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics

8 September 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nakhchivan will host the Grace of Nature International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics on September 21-22. The tournament is timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The gymnastics competition will feature performances among pre-juniors, juniors, etc.

The Grace of Nature International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics will take place at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events has not remained unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

Since the beginning of this year, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation has hosted multiple tournaments in rhythmic gymnastics, such as the 28th Championship (March 24-25), AGF Trophy International Tournament (April14-16), AGF Trophy FIG World Cup (April 21-23), 39th European Championships (May 17-21).

