Fourth stage of Dear Shusha international cycling race kicks off in Ganja

10 June 2023 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth stage of the Dear Shusha international cycling race organized on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has started in Azerbaijan’s Ganja district, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and Ministry of Youth and Sports, the tournament’s Stage 4 kicked-off in front of the Ganja District Executive Authority.

The cyclists will cover 102.9 km on the Ganja-Goygol route.

Stage 3 saw Belgian cyclist Jari Verstraeten to seize a glory after covering the 170 km of Gabala-Aghdash-Mingachevir-Ganja route.

Romanian Mihnea-Alexandru Harasim finished as runner-up, followed by Kazakh Anton Kuzmin.

