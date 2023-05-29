President of Azerbaijan Badminton Federation meets with badminton players studying in Malaysia [PHOTOS]

29 May 2023 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov met with Ulvi Huseynov, Amirkhan Imanov and Amina Ismayilova, the members of the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of teenagers, who have been continuously participating in a training camp at the Petronans Malaysia Badminton Academy for 2023-2024 since March of this year and continue their secondary education at the same academy.

Azernews infirms, citing the press service of the federation that Taleh Ziyadov, who is interested in the conditions and level of preparation of Azerbaijani badminton players at the academy, expressed hope that the experience they will gain will boost the development of badminton in Azerbaijan.

Taleh Ziyadov also met with the president of Malaysian Badminton Federation Muhammad Norza Zakaria. The parties discussed the development of mutual relations.

We should note that Taleh Ziyadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ramil Hajiyev, the general secretary, and Morteza Validarvi, the head coach of the national team, participated in the annual meeting of the World Badminton Federation held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Within the framework of the meeting, a memorandum of support for the development of badminton in Africa was signed between Taleh Ziyadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, and Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen, the president of the World Badminton Federation.

