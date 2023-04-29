Sprint race of Formula 1 teams within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix wraps up [PHOTOS]

29 April 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The sprint race of Formula 1 teams in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023, has ended, Azernews reports.

The winner of the qualifying round of the first sprint race of the season became Charles Leclerc from the Ferrari team. Despite the accident, he managed to achieve leadership.

Sergio Perez from Red Bull team took second place, and his teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.

---

