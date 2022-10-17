Adil Axundov to represent country at Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship [PHOTO]

17 October 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship National Final has come to an end in Baku, Azernews reports.

The national final was organized with the support of the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

According to the decision of the jury members, Adil Axundov took first place among the local pilots. He will represent Azerbaijan at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final to be held in Saudi Arabia. Parviz Azizov came second while Rauf Dadashzada ranked third.

The winners were awarded by Azerbaijani Automobile Federation President Anar Alakbarov and the Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov.

The top 16 drifters competed in the Red Bull Car Park Drift National Final, which has unique and strict rules. Inspired by drifters navigating the tight corners of multi-storey car parks, concrete poles, and pylons, this series includes challenges such as driving through obstacle-filled sections at high speed, demonstrating drifting skills, as well as challenges such as "pendulum," spiral", "gate", "flipper".

In August, current Red Bull Car Park Drift competitors received master classes from the world-famous Lebanese drifter Abdo Fegali. In 2012, the name of Abdo Fegali, who made the longest drift in Abu Dhabi, was listed in the Guinness Book of Records. He also won the first Red Bull Car Park Drift in Lebanon in 2008.

