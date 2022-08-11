Azerbaijan wins third medal at Islamic Games [PHOTO]

11 August 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani triple jumper Alexis Copello won a silver medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Alexis Copello is a Cuban triple jumper, who since 2017 competed internationally for Azerbaijan. He is a world championships medalist, having won the bronze at the 2009 World Championship in athletics.

Notably, this is the third medal won by Azerbaijan in Islamic Solidarity Games.

Earlier, Anna Skidan won a gold medal in fencing, while taekwondo fighter Hashim Mahammadov enriched the country's medal haul with a bronze medal.

Anna Skidan previously competed for Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in the women's hammer throw.

For Azerbaijan, she won the gold medals at the 2015 Summer Universiade and in the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Her personal best in the event is 75.29 meters set in Baku in 2017.

Meanwhile, Hashim Mahammadov is the winner of multiple medals at the international competitions held in Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Turkiye, China, etc.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Hashim Mahammadov defeated his rival (2:0). The taekwondo fighter advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Azerbaijani tennis table team defeated the Bangladeshi team (3:0). In addition, Laman Abdulhamidova and Marzia Nurmatova won in individual matches while Nazakat Garayeva and Marzia Nurmatova showed their best in the doubles tennis match.

Members of Azerbaijan's Elite/U23 national team competed in a group race at the Konya Velodrome.

Ayan Xankishiyeva took fourth (13 points) in Elite/U23 in women's cycle racing while Musa Mikayilzada ranked seventh in the men's cycle racing (8 points).

At the same time, Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova defeated her rival from Kazakhstan (2:0) while Patimat Abakarova knocked out a taekwondo fighter from Nigeria.

Thus, the taekwondo fighters reached the semi-finals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

