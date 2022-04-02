By Trend

French representative Lorette Charpy has won the gold medal in vault with 13.866 points at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The silver medal was won by Naomi Visser (Netherlands), who scored 13.100 points, and Vera van Pol (Netherlands), whose program was estimated by the judges at 12.966 points, became the bronze medalist.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There were qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.

--

