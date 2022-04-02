By Trend

The European Wrestling Championship continues in Budapest. On the fifth day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers in the 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130 kg weight categories joined the championship, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) joined the competition from the quarterfinals, where he was stronger than his opponent Denis Mihai from Romania (8:0).

In the semi-finals, Azizli's opponent was the Armenian Rudik Mkrtchyan. The Azerbaijani wrestler confidently defeated him with a score of 7:3, reaching the final of the European Championship. In the final, his opponent will be the Georgian wrestler Nugzari Tsurtsumia.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Taleh Mammadov (63 kg), who also joined the competition from the quarterfinals, defeated Turkish wrestler Ahmet Uyardan (5:1). In the semi-finals, Mammadov defeated his opponent from Armenia Grachya Poghosyan with a score of 3:1, advancing to the final.

Final bouts will be held on April 2.



