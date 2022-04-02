By Trend

The organizers of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku are very welcoming and friendly to all participants in the competition, participants of the World Cup, an athlete from Kazakhstan Aida Bauyrzhanova told Trend.

"Competitions in Baku are the third World Cup for me this season and the first performance where I completed my program well. At the previous World Cups, my result was affected by excitement, but I was generally satisfied with the performance in Baku, even if I can’t get into the final. I think the mood at the previous competitions was affected. In addition, the fact that there was a long period of competition and this was reflected in the first two stages," she said.

"I came to the podium with confidence in Baku. There is also a good hall here, for example, recently we performed in Cairo and it was cold there. It is comfortable in Baku in this regard, which has a positive effect on the performance," Bauyrzhanova emphasized.

This is her second visit to Baku, the athlete noted.

"There is a great atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena, good equipment, everyone is friendly. I like the way gymnasts are supported in Azerbaijan, they are warmly welcomed before the start," Bauyrzhanova said.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz