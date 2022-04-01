By Trend

Admired by the excellent conditions created at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Turkish athlete, participant of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Adem Asil told Trend.

"This is my second visit to Azerbaijan. I come here with great pleasure, here they always meet extremely cordially. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is an excellent complex where athletes can train, relax, and take care of their health. Everything is thought out to the smallest detail," he noted.

Speaking about the competitors at the ongoing World Cup, the Turkish gymnast emphasized that the rivals are all strong. Turkey also has a strong and worthy team, I believe that we will show a good result," he added.

According to Adem Asil, he was pleased with his performance on the first day of qualifying.

"Today I competed on two apparatuses and went to the finals. On the first qualifying day, I was a little worried, but overall I was satisfied with the result. Tomorrow I have to compete on the vault, I hope to show a good result," the athlete from Turkey concluded.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

After three competitions of the World Cup held at different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. Three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz