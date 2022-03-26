By Trend

Preparation for the Championship of Azerbaijan and the Baku Championship in men's gymnastics was stubbornly and therefore I was able to win first place, the gold medalist of the competition, a representative of the Ojag Sport club Mahir Salimov told Trend.

Salimov took first place in the age category "children".

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for about six years and this is not my first competition. I confess that I didn’t take tournaments so seriously before, but now I’m completely concentrating on my program. I can say that out of six types of equipment for gymnastics everything works out well for me, but the exercise on the crossbar is best," Salimov said.

The athlete noted that in the future he wants to take part in major international competitions.

"I know that in order to participate in the World Cups, European and World Championships, I need to work hard on myself, spend as much time as possible to be in good shape. I go to training with great pleasure, so I hope to achieve great success in gymnastics in the future," Salimov said.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait, and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.

