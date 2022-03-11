By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's Baku is magnificent, and we get great pleasure performing here, Mixed Pair of UK’s athletes Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells, participating at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, told Trend.

"The qualifiers went well and we were pleased with the result. During the first qualification we felt a little nervous. But usually the excitement passes on the second day of the competition, as we fully adapt and cope with the emotions. In general, our team is high spirits, everyone strives to show a good result," the athletes said.

They outlined the high-level organization of the World Championships in Baku.

"Everything is great, and we enjoy taking part in the Championship," added the gymnasts.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

