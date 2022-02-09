By Laman Ismayilova

The Shahdag Tourism Center has hosted a winter sports competition.

The competition drew around 100 amateurs and professionals. Four ski and snowboard winners were announced.

The team "Red Bull Qachagach" competed in the 100m race before driving down 7km from a height of 2,351km and meeting up with their friends at the finish line in Zirve in a tense battle.

Despite the cold and difficult weather conditions, every participant made it to the long-awaited finish line.

Gunay Javanshir and Dinara Ahmadova were the fastest snowboarders and skiers, respectively. Roman Kundrat and Jeyhun Balamadov were among the male winners. The winners received valuable prizes as well as cash prizes.

The Shahdag Tourism Center ski resort opened in 2013. The resort is located 200 kilometers from Baku, on the grounds of the Shahdag national park in Azerbaijan's Gusar region, 32 kilometers from the regional center Gusar. The temperatures at Shahdag range from winter lows of -20°C, -22°C to pleasant summer evenings of 15-20°C. Thus, it is not just a ski resort.

