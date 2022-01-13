By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with held the members of the Azerbaijan Autism Association.

Farid Gayibov exchanged views with experts on the topic of increasing attention in rehabilitation and attracting children with autism to sports training.

The minister watched the classes that are held for people with autism. He stressed that sports play a huge role in the rehabilitation of people with autism.

Exercises are held in various sports such as table tennis, athletics, cycling, bocce and others. A mini-presentation on bocce was also held as part of the meeting.

---

