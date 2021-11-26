By Trend

The finalists in individual trampoline among women in the 17-21 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

The following gymnasts reached the finals: Alexandra Efraimoglou (Greece, 66.200), Ashley McDonald (US, 65.500 points), Manon Morancais (France, 65.400 points), Evi Mihl (Belgium, 65.000 points), Demi Adams (UK, 64.900 points), Mia Bevan (UK, 64.600 points), Maelie Abadie (France, 64.100 points), Sofya Bogdanova (Russia, 64.100 points).

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.

