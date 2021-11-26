By Laman Ismayilova

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are underway in Baku.

During the morning and afternoon sessions, within the framework of the second day of competition,

Qualifications will be held in acrobatic jumping among athletes (17-21 years old), double mini-trampoline jumping (11-12 years old), individual jumps (15-16 years old) and synchronized jumping on a trampoline (13-14 years old) will be held on the second day of the competitions.

The finals under the same gymnastics rograms will be held during the evening session.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries are competing in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts,including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represent Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

The gymnasts are taking part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. One gymnast can perform in different programs.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the quarantine rules.

