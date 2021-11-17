By Trend

David Martin, the star ambassador of the 35th World Championship in Trampoline and Tumbling [to be held in Baku on November 18-21] from France has visited the Umid Yeri orphanage in the Bina village of Baku, Trend reports.

“I’m proud to be elected as a star ambassador of the World Championship. Baku has been organizing the competitions for years, and it’s the first time that I coped to come here,” Martin said. “I saw how fast the organizational work was conducted,” “I’m really very glad to be here with Karen Cockburn (Canadian gymnast), and I hope that great competitions will be organized for all countries, including France.”

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world will take part in the 35th world championship on trampoline jumping and tumbling.

---

