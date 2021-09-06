By Laman Ismayilova

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games has ended in Japan. For the national team, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were full of great victories, new records and exciting moments.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo were the seventh Paralympics for Azerbaijan, where sportsmen showed their best in 6 sports disciplines.

Azerbaijan was represented at the 2020 Summer Paralympics by 35 athletes, including 23 male and 12 female paralympians.

Marvelous victories

Azerbaijani paralympians won 14 gold medals and 19 medals overall, beating their previous best of 4 golds and 12 medals in London 2012 and overall medal of 9 gold.

Raman Salei, Vugar Shirinli, Sevda Valieva, Khanum Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, Shahana Hajiyeva, Hamid Heydari, Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Karimova, Vali Israfilov, Lamia Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Lamiya Valiyeva won silver, while bronze medals came from Parvin Mammadov, Namig Abasli, Ilham Zakiyev and Said Najafzade.

New paralympic records

Azerbaijani athletes have beat a number of records:

Swimmer Raman Salei won gold medals in 3 categories (S12 100 meters backstroke, S12 100 meters freestyle, S12 100 meters butterfly). He became the first three-time Paralympic champion in the history of Azerbaijan.

Hamid Heidari (F57) set a world record in the javelin throw with a result of 51.42 m.

The athlete Elvin Astanov (F53 - shot put) broke the world record with a score of 8.77 meters.

Vali Israfilov (S12 - 100m breaststroke) set a Paralympic record with a score of 1: 04.86.

The athlete Lamia Valiyeva (T13) broke the Paralympic record - 55 seconds on the 400-meter race.

Bright emotions and exciting moments

Speaking about the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Raman Salei said that he was very pleased to take part in the 6th Summer Paralympic Games. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me over this time. This is my third gold medal. I am very pleased with Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Thank you!" he said in a video message.

Over this time, Azerbaijani people have cheerfully supported the national paralympians who successfully represented the country in the international arena.

The 2020 Paralympic Games will surely take an important place in Azerbaijan's sporting history.

