By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov has finished sixth at the European Men's Chess Championship in Iceland.

The European Individual Chess Championship 2021 is a qualifying event for the FIDE World Cup 2023.

Rauf Mammadov scored 7.5 points in the chess tournament.

Nijat Mammadov, who scored the same number of points, took 17th place due to additional indicators.

Another national chess players, including Nijat Abasov took the 42nd place (6.5 point), while Aydin Suleymanli took the 67th place (6 points), and Riad Samadov ranked 91st (5.5 points).

The winner of the eleven round tournament was Anton Demchenko (Russia).

Rauf Mammadov is a three-time national champion. He competed in the FIDE World Cup in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

He played in the gold medal-winning Azerbaijani team at the European Team Chess Championship in 2009, 2013 and 2017. The chess player produced the best board 4 performance of the tournament in 2017, scoring 8/9 for a 2920 performance rating.

Nidjat Mamedov was awarded the title Grandmaster by FIDE in 2006. He played for Azerbaijan in the 2000 Chess Olympiad in Istanbul, Turkey and in the World Team Chess Championships of 2010 and 2013.

Nijat Abasov reached his all-time-highest rating of 2670 and was ranked as No. 3 in Azerbaijan and No. 67 in the world last year.

Aydin Suleymanli repeatedly represented Azerbaijan at the European Youth Chess Championships and World Youth Chess Championships in different age groups, where he won three gold medals. In 2021, he won the Niksic Memorial with a score of 8/9.

Chess for centuries has been a popular game in Azerbaijan with ancient roots closely related to traditions. The country could preserve these traditions as chess remains to be a crucially popular sport for now.

The first references to chess in Azerbaijan can be found in the works of the 12th century poets such as Khaqani and Nizami as well as in the works of one of the nation’s most respected literary personalities Fuzuli.

The 42nd Chess Olympiad in Baku is an excellent example of the great attention paid to the development of chess games in the country.

Nearly 2,000 chess players from 175 countries took part in the tournament.

The national chess players have always been taking high places at top-ranked tournaments.

