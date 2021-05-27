By Trend

The finalists among the athletes participating in the trio were named during the first day of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 27, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The trios, representing Bulgaria (22.527 points), Hungary (22.316 points), Turkey (21.377 points), Ukraine (21.272 points), two trios from Romania (22.277 points and 21.783 points) and two trios from the Russian Gymnastics Federation (21.694 points and 21.400 points), reached the finals.

One of the most large-scale competitions which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz