Baku City Circuit (BCC) is getting ready for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020.

The coronavirus outbreak hasn't affected plans for holding the sports car racing and preparations are going according to the plan, local media reported.

Moreover, tickets are also being sold at the ticket offices. No measures are being taken to dismantle the spectator stand or reduce the number of spectators.

The next stage of the world championship in auto racing in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 is expected to be held on June 5-7 in Baku.

Notably, Azerbaijan is among countries least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The country's official structures are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that was held for the first time in 2017.

The first Formula One race at the circuit, in 2016, was named the European Grand Prix. The car racing brought together the strongest Formula 1 drivers.

