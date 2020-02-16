By Trend

The awarding ceremony for winners of the individual trampoline program at the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 16, Trend reports.

Among women, China's Xueying Zhu ranked first, while another Chinese gymnast Lingling Liu ranked second and Canada's Samantha Smith finished in the third place.

The awards were handed to the winners by the member of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Sing Liu, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade and Manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farhad Ahmadbayli.

Among men, the best result was shown by China's Lei Gao, while the Belarusian athlete Ivan Litvinovich won the silver medal and another Chinese gymnast Dong Dong grabbed the bronze medal.

The awards were handed to the winners by the vice-president of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Dmitry Polyarush, member of the executive committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva and Director of the international relations department of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee Anar Baghirov.

The AGF Trophy Cup is also traditionally awarded for the highest score. The winners of the AGF Trophy Cup was China's Xueying Zhu and Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus. The cup was presented by the President of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics Technical Committee Horst Kunze.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals on February 16.

The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to proceed to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.

---

