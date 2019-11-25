By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Soldiers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have won gold and silver medals at Open Judo Championship held in Azerbaijan on November 20-22.

Over 230 athletes from 27 teams participated in the Open Judo Championship of Baku Main Department for Youth and Sport and Azerbaijan Judo Federation held at the sport arena of the MES Sport-health center. Both men and women took part in the competitions.

The MES team under the leadership of trainer of the center Farid Agakishiyev showed decent results in the championship.

Soldiers of military unit N of MES Civil Defense Troops Command Ibrahim Aghakishiyev (90 kg) won gold medal, while Seymur Sultanli in the same weight category took silver medal.

Head of MES Sport-health center, Colonel Fuzuli Musayev congratulated the athletes and the trainer for their achievements.

Judo is one of the most developed sports in Azerbaijan. The country’s National Judo Federation was established in 1972 and today Azerbaijani judo team is considered to be one of the best in the world.

The adult judo team of Azerbaijan made considerable progress in 2016. The team won 51 awards in competitions of various levels. The results showed that Azerbaijani judokas won 351 times out of 710 fights during the year.

The Azerbaijani judo fighter, silver medalist of Rio-2016 Summer Olympic Games, Rustam Orujov was named the best in Azerbaijan's male team. Moreover, he is the strongest in the world in his weight class of 73kg, as well as among all weight classes.