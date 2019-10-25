By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag football club has secured the second place in UEL Group.

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC tied a draw 2-2 with APOEL FC from Cyprus in the match held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on October 24.

With this, Qarabag FC received its fourth point and became second in the Group A - five points behind Sevilla FC from Spain.

Commenting on the game with APOEL FC, Qarabag FC’s coach Gurban Gurbanov said that although the team did not win a victory he was pleased with the unity displayed during the game.

"I was pleased with my players. This game has given a lot to the whole team. We had spectacular fans. Today I saw the full unity," Gurbanov said.

Meanwhile, UEFA unveiled the symbolic team of the third round of the UEL group stage that will include two players (Dani Quintana and Ailton) from Qarabag FC as well.

In the 2017-2018 season, Qarabag FC opened a new page in Azerbaijan’s football history by reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Qarabagh FC originates from Azerbaijan’s occupied Agdam, which is now-ruined ghost town labelled the Hiroshima of Caucasus. Qarabag FC is among few clubs worldwide with refugee status. After the occupation of Agdam in 1993, the team was compelled to leave its hometown and settled in different cities. Today Qarabag FC plays home matches in Baku.

