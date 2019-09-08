By Trend

An Azerbaijani gymnast won a bronze medal at an international gymnastics tournament in Georgia's Batumi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Young members of the Azerbaijani team Aghamurad Gahramanov, Sarvar Aliyev and Milana Minakovskaya took part in the tournament.

Aghamurad Gahramanov, having successfully completed the program on the horizontal bar, won the bronze medal.

Member of the Azerbaijani national team Milana Minakovskaya performed in three final stages. In the competitions on uneven bars, she ranked fifth, while she ranked sixth on the balance beam and floor exercises. Milana ranked fourth according to the all-around points.

