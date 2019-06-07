By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku Olympic Stadium, the design of which is easily recognized because of inflated ETFE plastic panels and full color changing exterior, annually holds at least one international tournament. The stadium has been awarded by UEFA.

Now the Baku Olympic Stadium is included in the list of elite UEFA stadiums, which also includes such world-famous stadiums as the Allianz Arena, Aviva Stadium, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

Baku Olympic Stadium successfully hosted Europa League final on May 29 – a high level football spectacle where clash of two London clubs took a place. The match between Chelsea and Arsenal was broadcast live to more than 200 countries. Venue of the final received highest appraisal from UEFA.

The stadium was selected as the venue by the UEFA Executive Committee on 20 September 2017.

The 68,700-seat stadium was designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). It is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

Construction of the 225,000-square-meterstadium on a 650,000-square-meter site was completed in February 2015. The six-storey, 65.7 meter structure near Boyukshor Lake, Baku, Azerbaijan, opened on 6 March 2015.

The Stadium contains VVIP, VIP - CIP Suites with 720 spectators capacity, total interior special area of 25,200 square meters and total car parking capacity for 3,078 cars.

Baku Olympic Stadium has already hosted athletics competitions, ceremonies during 1st European Games in 2015, UEFA U-17 European Championship in 2016, 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, UCL group stage matches of Karabakh FC and many other events.

Next year it will become the venue for group stage matches and quarter-finals during UEFA Euro 2020.

