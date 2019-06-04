By Laman Ismayilova

The 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian freedom struggle and an apostle of peace, is being celebrated across the world from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2019.

As part of these ongoing celebrations, the Embassy of India in Baku together with Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and Baku Seaside Boulevard Office held cycling event on June 3.

The event timed to the World Bicycle Day was organized from the Double Gate of Icherisheher to the sprawling Baku Seaside Boulevard.

In his speech, Ambassador of India, Bawitlung Vanlalvawna, reminded how cycling can be a sustainable transport for urban mobility and how this can protect environment. The cycling event, which was jointly flagged off by the Ambassador and Azerbaijani MP Rufat Guliyev, was attended by over 75 cyclists from different walks of life, including cyclists from the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, officials of Internal Security Services, students, businessmen and members of the civil society.

The Embassy of India is also organizing a tree planting drive on June 5 from 11:00 at Friendship Park, Salyan Highway. Some 150 trees will be planted as part of the event.

---

