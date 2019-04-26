By Trend

A minor accident happened during the F2 qualifying sessions held as part of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The racing car of Sean Gelael, pilot of Italy’s Prema Racing, started smoking and eventually caught fire.

The fire was immediately extinguished, and the pilot continued his track. One of the firefighters tripped over the car when the pilot tried to restart it.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

---

