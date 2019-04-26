By Trend

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation works perfectly and creates excellent conditions for athletes, coach of the US gymnastics team competing in group exercises Daria Baltovich told Trend.

She added that the training before the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held smoothly.

Of course, the girls could have performed better, Baltovich said.

She stressed that strong teams have arrived to participate in the competition, but the US team has a chance to reach the final.

The teams from Spain and France are the US team’s main rivals, Baltovich said.

Baltovich stressed that good conditions have been created for athletes in the National Gymnastics Arena.

The US team likes this arena very much because it is huge and there are a lot of carpets, she said.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

Afterwards, the winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) will be held on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

