By Trend

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held on February 16-17 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Over 160 gymnasts from 30 countries took part in the championship. Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.

Six World Cups in Trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of them being held in Baku.

Trend presents breathtaking moments of the first day of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling.

