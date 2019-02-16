By Trend

Azerbaijan has great experience in organizing sports events, Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan, so far, has held such significant sports events as 2015 European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017 and so on.

“Today, the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku. Our team is taking part here as well. They will try to get the qualification for the Olympic Games 2020,” the ambassador said.

He further stressed that relations between the two countries have quite improved over the past years.

“The Mexican Embassy opened in Azerbaijan in 2014. The average trade turnover between the countries in 2014 was only $1.04 million. In 2017, it reached $20 million, in 2018 – $25 million,” the ambassador underlined.

Flores said this shows that the Embassy’s role in expansion of trade ties between Azerbaijan and Mexico has been crucial.

The ambassador underlined that the sides are eager to develop not only political, economic and cultural relations, but also sports relations.

“We want to expand sports relations with Azerbaijan, because Azerbaijan is very good at gymnastics, wrestling, taekwondo and there are a lot of opportunities to expand these relations,” he explained.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is set to run from February 16 to 17 in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Such athletes as Uladzislau Hancharou, Rosannagh MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Gao Lei, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page will compete in this World Cup.

Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Zemlianaia in the individual program, Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov in the individual and synchronized men's programs, and Mikhail Malkin in tumbling at the World Cup.

Six World Cups in Trampoline will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of them being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.

