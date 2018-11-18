By Trend

AGF Trophy, specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, was presented in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena in FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on Nov.17.

AGF Trophy was awarded to a pair of Russian male gymnasts Timofey Ivanov and Maxim Karavaev. The award was presented by the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Agajan Abiyev.

FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku for the first time on Nov. 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine are participating in the competitions.

Azerbaijan is represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

---

