By Trend

Russian athletes - a mixed couple Kirill Startsev and Viktoria Aksenova, participants of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, were satisfied with the podium training held in the National Gymnastics Arena.

Viktoria Aksenova told Trend that the training went well, however, there were some mistakes due to fatigue.

The gymnasts noted that they were delighted with the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and were very pleased with the conditions created there.

“We are performing in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the first time, and emotions overwhelm us,” stressed Startsev.

“It is very comfortable in hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” added Aksenova.

For the first time, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku on November 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine will participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

The traditional AGF Trophy Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups who get the highest scores at the events.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz