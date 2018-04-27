Trend:

Formula 1 first practice session within the 2018 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku on April 27.

Twenty drivers from 10 teams are competing in practice session. Drivers are competing on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.

World-famous drivers Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and others are set to participate.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.

The Baku City Circuit loops around the central and the most picturesque streets of Baku. When it came to selecting the perfect route for the race, the organizers decided to emphasize the panoramic view of the city.

Another interesting fact is that the cars will race in an anti-clockwise direction. Overall 30,000 spectators are expected to watch the race from grandstands located at different parts of the circuit.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

Formula 1 second practice session and Formula 2 qualifying will be also held on the first day of the races on April 27.

Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying will be held on the second day of the races on April 28, while Formula 2 second race and Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the last day of the races on April 29.

