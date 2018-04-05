Martin Solveig to bring the Azerbaijan GP weekend to a close after Dua Lipa Concert

Baku City Circuit (BCC) is delighted to confirm that superstar DJ, Martin Solveig, will bring the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend to a close on Sunday April 29th with one of his famous high energy sets right after Dua Lipa comes off stage.

In a change from previous race weekends, this year’s concerts and subsequent after-parties will be staged at Baku’s famous Crystal Hall. Straight after Dua Lipa finishes her Sunday night gig on Sunday 29th April the legendary French songwriter, producer and DJ will take to the decks to keep the party going into the early hours of the morning.

The global multi-platinum selling Parisian artist has achieved phenomenal success over the past two decades and still continues to push the boundaries of music with his pioneering ideas.

It was Solveig’s single ‘Hello’, featuring Canadian electropop outfit Dragonette, that really launched the Frenchman into superstardom in 2010. The infectious lead track from his album ‘Smash’ charted at #1 in 4 countries and caught the attention of Madonna, who then recruited Solveig to co-produce six tracks on her album, ‘MDNA’. Solveig also accompanied the Queen of Pop on her worldwide tour in 2012.

In 2015, Solveig released his single ‘Intoxicated’ which peaked in the Top 5 of the UK official singles chart and remained there for 24 consecutive weeks and received platinum and gold certifications across Europe.

2016 saw the release of ‘Do It Right’ featuring Tkay Maidza. Another upbeat anthem underneath his belt, the single was used as the soundtrack to Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2016 campaign, starring supermodel Gigi Hadid and directed by the multi-talented James Franco.

He explored fresh new sounds with «Places» feat Ina Wroldsen, its video starred supermodel and close friend Arizona Muse and has become a BBC Radio 1 anthem.

Soon after came « All Stars » feat Alma, a feel good tune based on catchy xylophone hooks, a lead bassline, an onslaught fo brass fanfares and melodic grooves.

Solveig continues to build on his stellar reputation as a truly multi-faceted artist. He announced a few weeks ago that he was back in the studio working on a brand new album to be released by the end of 2018.

BCC’s Head of Commercial, Bulent Ozerdim, was thrilled to confirm Martin Solveig as the final music act of the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: “We are overjoyed to add Martin Solveig to the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entertainment line-up. His influence on the electronic dance music scene over the years has been nothing short of incredible. To be able to offer our amazing F1 fans the chance to witness one of his unbelievable live sets here in Baku – right after the awesome Dua Lipa has finished her concert – all for the price of one ticket is something we are extremely proud of. The party will literally go all night, every night here in Baku! As Race Sundays go, this one is shaping up to be one of the all time greats. My message to everyone is clear:: make sure you get your tickets while you still can and come join us here in Baku this April 27th – 29th!”

All 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 4-day ticket holders will have free access to the Jamiroquai, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa concerts and DJ performances on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th respectively. Roaming ticket holders will have access to these shows on the day(s) that their ticket is valid for.

DAILY Tickets to the after parties are ALSO sold separately at a cost of 30 AZN for the Fan Zone and 50 AZN for the Golden Circle areas. These will allow access to Crystal Hall after 11pm on each respective night. These can be bought at the gates at Crystal Hall or in advance via www.iticket.az and selected box offices at the following locations:

Location Address 1 Park Bulvar Neftchilar ave. 92, Park Bulvar 10:00 - 22:00 2 ASAN 2 (AMAY) ASAN, Alfred Nobel str. 23, Xatai 3 ASAN 3 (Fresco Market) ASAN, Abbas Mirza Sharifzada str. 157, Yasamal 4 Ganjlik Mall Fatali Xan Khoyski 38, Baku 10:00 - 22:00 5 Heydar Aliyev Palace Bul-Bul ave. 35, Baku 11:00 - 19:00 6 Kiosk 1 (Azerbaijan Cinema) Rasulzada ∩ Aziz Aliyev 12:00-21:00 7 Kiosk 2 (Kontinental) Nizami str. 95 11:00 - 19:00 8 Kiosk 3 (Government House) Uzeyir Hajibeyli str. 69 10:00-18:00 9 28 Mall Azadlig ave. 45, 28 Mall 10:00-22:00

Transport to the concerts will be provided to all fans for the short journey from Baku City Circuit to the Crystal Hall.

Fans with four-day tickets will additionally be able to enjoy an exclusive Pit Lane Walk on Thursday April 26th, while all ticket holders will get access to the drivers via daily Autograph Sessions and will also be entertained throughout the weekend via a series of entertainment activities located along the circuit’s vending zones situated along Baku’s stunning seaside boulevard.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and plan your stay in Baku for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix please visit: www.bakucitycircuit.com

