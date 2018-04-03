By Laman Ismayilova

A ceremony of drawing lots for the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League was held in Pullman Baku Hotel on March 30.

ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football is a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

Representatives of ASEP, Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA), Azerbaijan Mini-Football Association (AMFA), sponsors, partners and members of participating teams took part in the event.

The ceremony was hosted by sports commentator Senan Shafizade greeted the guests and told about the rules of the draw for the spring cup ABL 2017-2018.

Following the results of the autumn cup Azfar Business League, 32 teams were distributed into 4 baskets of 8 teams each. According to the rating in the first basket there were the best 8 teams of the autumn cup, in the second - those who occupied 9-16 places, in the third - from 17 to 24 places, in the fourth - the remaining teams and debutants. According to the rules, at the group stage each team will play 3 matches. Following the results of group matches, another draw will be held, according to which the teams will continue to play in the extended Olympic system. Teams that do not qualify for the playoff series will continue to play for a place in the overall table of the championship and determine their personal ranking.

The drawing was conducted by the 1987 World Champion as part of the U-16 youth team of the USSR, the head coach of the Azfar football school Vladislav Kadirov. As a result of the draw, the compositions of 8 groups from 4 teams were determined.

Notably, football teams of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education, Azerkosmos, Optimal and R.İ.S.K. Company will participate in ABL 2017-2018 Spring Cup for the first time.

The first games in the groups will begin on April 7-8. The matches will be held at the Azfar Şəfa Stadium. The final will be held on May 27.

Laman Yusifli, PR and marketing manager of Pullman Baku hotel: "Promoting healthy lifestyles is one of our priorities, therefore, as a partner of Azfar Business League, we consider this tournament as one of the most significant events in the sporting life of the country".

Anar Rzazade, the author of the Business League project: "The autumn championship was held at the highest level and aroused great interest. We hope that the spring stage will also be marked by a tense struggle, not only to further develop mini-football, but also the consolidation of the corporate spirit ".

Vladislav Kadirov, the 1987 World Champion, head coach of the Azfar football school: "The participation of 32 teams in the Business League speaks about the great interest in the competition and its importance for the development and promotion of football in the country. I wish all the teams good luck, good play and I express confidence, that the tournament will once again please football fans with their vivid games .

Fragments of matches and the best goals of ABL 2017-2018 Spring Cup will be presented to viewers in the weekly review program on ATV channel.

For more information. please visit: www.abl.az

The winner of Business League 2017-2018 Autumn Cup, held from October 28 to December 17, 2017, is the Azersun Holding team.

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az, Dsport.az, ATV

