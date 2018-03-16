By Trend

Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in vault competitions have been determined in Baku on March 16.

Following the qualification, representative of Georgia Konstantin Kuzovkov, gymnasts Carlos Edriel Yulo and Reyland Capellan (Philippines), Wei-Sheng Tseng (Chinese Taipei), Pavel Bulavsky (Belarus), representative of Saudi Arabia Jafar Saleh Alsayigh, Maxim Vasilenko (Ukraine) and Luka Lino Garza from Italy reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Murad Agarzayev settled for the 11th place.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day sees holding qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts will compete in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

