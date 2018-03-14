By Laman Ismayilova

The World Taekwondo Federation has released its latest edition of Olympic ranking.

Azerbaijani fighters are in Top 10 in their categories, Azertag reported.

Radik Isayev (+80kg) and Milad Beigi Harchegani (80kg) placed second in their weight categories. The taekwondo fighters scored 435.66 and 469.86 points respectively.

Aykhan Taghizade (68kg) is eighth with 197.23 points.

Radik has punched his way into the history books as he became the first Azerbaijani to win an Olympic taekwondo gold at the Rio Games 2016. He secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over Nigerien Abdoulrazak Issoufou Alfaga in the final.

Milad Beigi Harchegani won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, while Aykhan Tagizadeh is the winner of Baku-2015 First European Games.

All points are accumulated in the competitions organized by the World Taekwondo Federation. According to taekwondo rules, top six athletes will get a direct license to the Summer Olympic Games 2020.

The games are planned to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo.

Summer Olympic Games 2020 will feature 339 events in 33 sports. Alongside the five new sports that will be introduced in Tokyo. There will be 15 new events within existing sports, including 3-on-3 basketball, freestyle BMX and Madison cycling, and new mixed events in several sports.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan.

The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. Many of those athletes now enjoy international recognition.

The Federation’s training facility houses new, state-of-the-art training equipment and has a proud history of bringing up more than 500 black belt recipients and athletes.

