The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is one of the best arenas in the world, Fath Kamal Nida, head coach of Saudi Arabia's artistic gymnastics team, told Trend March 9.

He added that his team really liked the conditions created for athletes at the National Gymnastics Arena.

He said the Saudi team will be represented at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup mainly by young athletes, so the team decided to come to Baku for training.

Kamal Nida said he started his work 15 days ago and hopes that his team will perform well at the competitions.

He added that his team arrived in Baku early to adapt to the arena and apparatuses. He noted that this is very important for the young athletes of his team, who don't have much experience in such major competitions.

As for the competitions, the coach noted that athletes from 25 countries will participate and every athlete will aim to achieve good results.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18 with 102 athletes from 25 countries taking part in the event.

